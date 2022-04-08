Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Sell

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,827 shares of company stock valued at $875,715. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

