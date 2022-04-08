Zacks Investment Research Downgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Hold

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

