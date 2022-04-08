Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Open Text by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

