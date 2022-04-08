Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) to Sell

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,400 ($18.36) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
