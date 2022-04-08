Zacks Investment Research Comments on VIQ Solutions Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

