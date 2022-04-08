Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $333.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.70 million. SunPower reported sales of $305.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,883. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

