Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $234.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.06 million and the lowest is $232.16 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $21,698,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

