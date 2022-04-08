Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 492,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 412,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Matrix Service by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

