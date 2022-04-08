Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will announce $128.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $540.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.