Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will post $314.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $317.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

