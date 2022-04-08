Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Brickell Biotech reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

BBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

BBI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

