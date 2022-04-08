Zacks: Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $0.68. APA posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $10.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover APA.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,841. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

