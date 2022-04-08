Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $3.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will announce $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.51. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $6.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

Shares of CRMT stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $81.26. 3,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

