Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after acquiring an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $337.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

