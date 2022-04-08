Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post sales of $142.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.20 million and the highest is $142.80 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $598.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $613.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $660.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $7,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 3,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,473. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

