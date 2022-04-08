Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.99 million and the lowest is $5.36 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $5.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $29.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of PXS remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 202,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

