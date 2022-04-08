Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will post $65.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $65.50 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $267.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE:PRO opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PROS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

