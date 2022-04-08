Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post $330.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $408.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $157.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NOG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

