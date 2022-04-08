Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.50 million to $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 904%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSGE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after buying an additional 532,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.