Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.71. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.