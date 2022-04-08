Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

