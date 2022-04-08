Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report $195.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $832.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

