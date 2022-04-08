Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.
CRDF opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.
About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
