Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $2.14. Alcoa reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 267.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $18.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

