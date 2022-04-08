Zacks: Analysts Expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Points.com reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Points.com in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Points.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

PCOM traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $16.69. 7,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,033. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $249.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

