Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.