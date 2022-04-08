Zacks: Analysts Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

PBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

PBLA opened at $2.01 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

