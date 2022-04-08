Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NOV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 206,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,064. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,060,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

