Zacks: Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Dana posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.