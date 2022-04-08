Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 7,029,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

