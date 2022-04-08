Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warby Parker.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,388,075 shares of company stock valued at $78,607,079 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,778,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
