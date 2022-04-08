Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.13 Million

Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will post $605.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $644.90 million. Transocean posted sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 16,925,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,142,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.