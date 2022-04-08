Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.70. 46,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,696. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

