Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.40). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

