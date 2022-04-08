Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

