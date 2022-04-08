Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

