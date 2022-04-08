Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 103,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. CommScope has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

