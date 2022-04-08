Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $849.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $849.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.46 million and the lowest is $841.05 million. Bilibili reported sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $125,405,000. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 146,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,468,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

