Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,933,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.25. 21,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

