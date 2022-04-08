Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 351.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $158.14 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

