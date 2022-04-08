Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $67.14 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

