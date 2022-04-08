Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

