Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $61.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.
UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
