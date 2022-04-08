Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

