Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 82,466 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of BankUnited as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.91 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

