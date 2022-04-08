Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Woodward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.