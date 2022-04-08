Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of WWD opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

