Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

