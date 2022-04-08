Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

