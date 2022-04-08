Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,138 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

