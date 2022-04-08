Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,175 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIT opened at $100.88 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

